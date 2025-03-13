Thu, Mar 13, 2025 @ 03:25 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNatural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural Gas Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Natural gas: ⬇️ Sell

  • Natural gas reversed from round resistance level 5.0000
  • Likely to fall to support level 3.815

Natural gas recently reversed from the resistance area between the round resistance level 5.0000, the upper weekly Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from 2022.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier weekly upward impulse sequence (3) from the start of 2025.

Given the recent formation of the daily Shooting Star and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Natural gas can be expected to fall to the next support level 3.815.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.