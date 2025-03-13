EURCAD Wave Analysis

EURCAD: ⬇️ Sell

EURCAD reversed from the resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 14.20

EURCAD currency pair recently reversed from the resistance area between the long-term resistance level 1.5800 (which has been reversing the price since the start of 2020) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous upward impulse wave (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.5800, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 14.20.