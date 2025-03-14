EURGBP Wave Analysis

Fri, Mar 14, 2025 @ 02:23 GMT
EURGBP: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURGBP reversed from key resistance level 0.8450
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.8340

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed down with the daily Shooting Star from the resistance area between the key resistance level 0.8450 (which has been reversing the price from September) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the earlier short-term ABC correction ii from the end of February.

Given the strength of the resistance level 0.8450 and the overbought daily Stochastic, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 0.8340.

