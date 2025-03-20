Thu, Mar 20, 2025 @ 02:25 GMT
EURJPY Wave Analysis

EURJPY: ⬇️ Sell

  • EURJPY reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 161.00

EURJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 163.80 (which has been reversing the price from January) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star.

Given the overbought daily Stochastic, EURJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 161.00.

