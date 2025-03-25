Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

Dow Jones reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 43000.00

Dow Jones index continues to rise inside the short-term correction iv which started earlier from the support zone located between the support level 41000.00, lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from August.

The active correction iv belongs to the C-wave of the extended ABC correction (4) from the start of December.

Given the long-term uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 43000.00.