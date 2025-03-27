Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 03:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave View: EURUSD Correcting in Zigzag Structure

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Correcting in Zigzag Structure

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in EURUSD suggests rally from 2.3.2025 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from there, wave 1 ended at 1.0528 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.036. Wave 3 higher ended at 1.0955 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pullback in wave 4 is now in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure.

Down from wave 3, wave (i) ended at 1.0857 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.0917. Pair then extended the decline in wave (iii) towards 1.081 and wave (iv) correction ended at 1.086. Final wave (v) ended at 1.079 which completed wave ((a)) of the zigzag structure in higher degree. Rally in wave ((b)) then ended at 1.0858. Wave ((c)) lower is now in progress as a 5 waves. Down from wave ((b)), wave (i) ended at 1.077 and wave (ii) ended at 1.083. Expect pair to extend a few more low to finish wave (v) of ((c)) of 4 before it resumes higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.095 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more downside.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.