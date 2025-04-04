Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

Bitcoin reversed from resistance level 87785.00

Likely to fall to support level 78650.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance level 87785.00 (which stopped wave A at the end of March), intersecting with the daily down channel from January and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 87785.00 will form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star – if the price closes today near the current levels.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 78650.00 (which has been reversing the price from February).