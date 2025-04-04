Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 03:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

  • Bitcoin reversed from resistance level 87785.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 78650.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance level 87785.00 (which stopped wave A at the end of March), intersecting with the daily down channel from January and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 87785.00 will form the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star – if the price closes today near the current levels.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 78650.00 (which has been reversing the price from February).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.