Mon, Apr 07, 2025 @ 17:19 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Struggles to Regain Traction after Being Hit by Risk Aversion and...

Bitcoin Struggles to Regain Traction after Being Hit by Risk Aversion and Fell to the Lowest in Five Months

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Bitcoin bounced from new five-month low on Monday after broader risk aversion on fears from tariff impact, also deflated cryptos.

Fresh strength cracked psychological 80K resistance, but firm break higher is required to offset negative signal from last week’s close below this level.

Otherwise, near-term focus will remain shifted to the downside as technical studies are bearish on daily chart and fundamentals continue to weigh (economic slowdown and higher inflation as the major negative consequences of trade war escalation).

Bears eye pivotal support at 73618 (Fibo 38.2% of 15437/109582) violation of which would further weaken near term structure and expose psychological 70K support.

Conversely, close above 80K would ease immediate downside pressure however, more work at the upside will be still required to verify initial positive signal.

Res: 80000; 81183; 82479; 84144
Sup: 76550; 74389; 73618; 70000

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.