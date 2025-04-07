Mon, Apr 07, 2025 @ 17:19 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

  • Silver reversed from the support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 30.75

Silver recently reversed up from the support zone between the strong support level 28.80 (which formed Double Bottom at the end of December) and the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous sharp downward correction (2) from the end of March.

Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 30.75 (the former monthly low from February, acting as the resistance after it was broken at the start of April).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

