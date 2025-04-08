Tue, Apr 08, 2025 @ 03:48 GMT
WTI Crude Oil Tanks To $60—Is Deeper Energy Market Shakeup Ahead?

WTI Crude Oil Tanks To $60—Is Deeper Energy Market Shakeup Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • WTI Crude Oil prices started a major decline below $68.00 and $65.00.
  • It traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $68.50 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices corrected gains and traded below the $3,020 support.
  • Bitcoin took a major hit and traded below the $80,000 level.

WTI Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

WTI Crude Oil price started a major decline from $72.50 against the US Dollar. It declined heavily below the $68.00 and $65.00 support levels.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $68.50. The bears even pushed the price below the $62.00 mark. Finally, the price found some support near the $59.00 level.

The price started a consolidation zone, but remained below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $72.39 swing high to the $59.01 low.

It is also well below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $61.80 level. The first key resistance sits near the $62.20 level.

The main hurdle is now near the $64.00 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $67.50 resistance. Any more gains might call for a test of the $70.00 resistance zone in the near term.

On the downside, the first major support sits near the $59.00 zone. A daily close below $59.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $57.40. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $55.00 in the coming days.

Looking at Gold, there was a strong downside correction, and the bears pushed the price below the $3,050 and $3,020 support levels.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • NFIB Business Optimism Index for March 2025 – Forecast 101.3, versus 100.7 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

