Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 87785.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed from support zone between the support level 76685.00 (former low for wave (A) from the start of March, as can be seen below), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from September.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the earlier short term wave B – which belongs to ABC correction (B) from the start of March.

Bitcoin can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 87785.00, which stopped the previous wave A.