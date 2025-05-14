Wed, May 14, 2025 @ 07:47 GMT
Ethereum Regains Momentum: Can the Rally Push It to $3,000?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Ethereum rallied over 25% and cleared the $2,500 resistance.
  • ETH surpassed a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,820 on the daily chart.
  • Bitcoin price also rallied and surpassed the $102,500 resistance.
  • XRP is showing positive signs and might soon aim for a move above $2.65.

Ethereum Technical Analysis

Ethereum remained stable above $1,650 and started a fresh increase. ETH cleared a few key hurdles near $2,000 to start a fresh surge.

Looking at the daily chart, the price surpassed a key bearish trend line with resistance at $1,820. The price even surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward wave from the $3,740 swing high to the $1,379 low.

ETH settled above the 100-day simple moving average (red) and now approaches the 200-day simple moving average (green). Immediate resistance is near the $2,720 level.

The next major resistance is near the $2,840 level and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward wave from the $3,740 swing high to the $1,379 low. A daily close above the $2,840 resistance zone could start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $3,000 level. The next stop for the bulls may perhaps be $3,120.

On the downside, Ethereum might find support near the $2,350 level. The next major support is $2,280, below which the price could slide toward $2,120. Any more losses might call for a move toward the $2,000 level.

Looking at Bitcoin, there was a steady increase above the $102,000 level, and the price might continue to rise toward the $108,000 level.

Economic Releases

  • Fed’s Waller speech.
  • Fed’s Jefferson speech.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

