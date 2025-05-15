Thu, May 15, 2025 @ 09:39 GMT
Elliott Wave Analysis: Silver (XAGUSD) Dip Anticipated to Spark Buyer Activity

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Silver’s rally from its July 4, 2025, low has unfolded as an impulsive Elliott Wave structure, completing Wave (1) at $33.67. The metal is now in a corrective Wave (2) pullback. It is characterized by a double three Elliott Wave pattern, a common corrective formation in technical analysis. From the Wave (1) peak, Wave ((a)) declined to $32.63, followed by a recovery in Wave ((b)) to $33.53. The subsequent drop in Wave ((c)) reached $31.65, finalizing Wave W of the double three structure.

A corrective rally then formed Wave X, structured as a zigzag. Within Wave X, Wave ((a)) advanced to $32.70, Wave ((b)) pulled back to $31.91, and Wave ((c)) rose to $33.25, completing Wave X at a higher degree. Silver has since resumed its decline in Wave Y. From the Wave X high, Wave ((w)) fell to $32.20, and a minor recovery in Wave ((x)) hit $33.23. As long as Silver stays below the Wave (1) high of $33.67, further downside is expected, targeting $29.90–$31.18, based on the 100%–161.8% Fibonacci extension from the April 25, 2025, high. This range may attract buyers, potentially sparking a reversal. While the $33.67 pivot holds, rallies are likely to fail in 3, 7, or 11-swing patterns, leading to further declines. Traders should watch these levels for strategic entry points.

Silver (XAGUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

Silver hourly chart showing current wave structure with projected targets and critical support

Video Breakdown: Silver Technical Outlook

