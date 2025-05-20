Natural Gas Wave Analysis

Natural Gas: ⬇️ Sell

Natural Gas broke support zone

Likely to fall to support level 240.00

Natural Gas recently broke the support zone between the support level 3.600 (which stopped the previous wave B) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the previous ABC correction (B) from April.

The breakout of this support zone accelerated the active impulse wave (C) of the primary correction 4 from the start of March.

Natural Gas can be expected to fall to the next support level 3.200, which is the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (C).