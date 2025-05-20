DAX Wave Analysis

DAX: ⬆️ Buy

DAX reversed from the support level 23320.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 24500.00

DAX index recently reversed from the key support level 23320.00 (former double top from March, as can be seen from the daily DAX chart below).

The upward reversal from the support level 23320.00 started the active minor impulse wave 5, which then broke above the minor resistance level 23925.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3).

Given a clear daily uptrend, the DAX index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 24500.00 (which is the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).