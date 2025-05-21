Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 05:30 GMT
Gold Eyes New Upside — Fresh Increase on the Horizon?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold found support near $3,120 and started a fresh increase.
  • It cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at $3,220 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD is moving higher above the 1.1250 resistance zone.
  • WTI Crude Oil prices recovered and climbed above the $63.00 level.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices remained supported above $3,120. The price formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $3,180 and $3,200 resistance levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at $3,220. There was a clear move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,437 swing high to the $3,120 low.

The price settled above the $3,270 level, the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours), and the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours). On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $3,315 level and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,437 swing high to the $3,120 low.

The next major resistance sits near the $3,365 level. A clear move above the $3,365 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be $3,380, above which the price could rally toward the milestone level of $3,400.

On the downside, initial support is near the $3,280 level. The first key support is near $3,250. The next major support is near the $3,240 level. The main support is now $3,220. A downside break below the $3,220 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $3,150 level.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair started a decent upward move and might soon aim for a fresh increase if it clears the 1.1320 resistance.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • ECB’s Lane speech.
  • Fed’s Barkin speech.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

