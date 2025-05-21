Elliott Wave Analysis: EURUSD 5-Wave Rally Confirms Bullish Trend

Wed, May 21, 2025 @ 11:18 GMT
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for EURUSD indicates that the correction from the April 21, 2025, high has concluded with wave (4) at 1.1059. From the wave (3) peak, the decline unfolded as follows: wave W ended at 1.1265, wave X at 1.1381, and wave Y, structured as a zigzag, completed at 1.1059. Within wave Y, wave ((a)) reached 1.1196 and wave ((b)) hit 1.1292. Wave ((c)) lower concluded at 1.106, finalizing wave Y of (4). The pair has since turned upward in wave (5).

From the wave (4) low, the rally in wave ((i)) is developing as a five-wave diagonal pattern. Wave (i) peaked at 1.1265, followed by a pullback in wave (ii) to 1.1128. Then wave (iii) advanced to 1.1288, and wave (iv) retraced to 1.1215. Wave (v) is expected to conclude soon, completing wave ((i)) in a higher degree. Subsequently, a pullback in wave ((ii)) should correct the cycle from the May 13, 2025, low before the pair resumes its upward trend. As long as the 1.106 pivot low holds, any near-term pullback is likely to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing pattern, supporting further upside.

EURUSD 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

EURUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube's privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

