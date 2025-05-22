Thu, May 22, 2025 @ 02:50 GMT
Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis

By FxPro

Brent crude oil: ⬇️ Sell

  • Brent crude oil reversed from key resistance level 66.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 62.00

Brent crude oil recently reversed down from the key resistance level 66.00, which has been reversing the price from the start of April, as can be seen from the daily Brent crude oil chart below.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 66.00 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Evening Star.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Brent crude oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 62.00.

