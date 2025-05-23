Elliott Wave Analysis: Ethereum (ETHUSD) Likely Extending in Wave 5

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Ethereum (ETHUSD) indicates that a bullish cycle, initiated from the April 9, 2025 low, is unfolding as a five-wave impulse structure. Starting from this low, wave (1) concluded at $1,687.20, followed by a corrective pullback in wave (2) that ended at $1,473. Ethereum then resumed its upward trajectory in wave (3), reaching $2,738.90, as illustrated in the one-hour chart below. The subsequent wave (4) correction formed a double-three Elliott Wave structure.

In this correction, wave W declined to $2,478.80, followed by a recovery in wave X to $2,649. The corrective wave Y then completed wave (4) at $2,405.20. From this point, Ethereum has entered wave (5), advancing with an internal five-wave subdivision. Within wave (5), wave 1 peaked at $2,615.40 as a diagonal, with wave 2 retracing to $2,454. As long as Ethereum remains above the wave (4) low of $2,405.20, the outlook favors further gains. Additionally, while the pivot low at $1,753.60 holds, any pullbacks are likely to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing pattern, supporting Ethereum’s potential to extend higher in the near term.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

ETHUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video