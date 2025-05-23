Fri, May 23, 2025 @ 05:55 GMT
Elliott Wave Analysis: Ethereum (ETHUSD) Likely Extending in Wave 5

Elliott Wave Analysis: Ethereum (ETHUSD) Likely Extending in Wave 5

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Ethereum (ETHUSD) indicates that a bullish cycle, initiated from the April 9, 2025 low, is unfolding as a five-wave impulse structure. Starting from this low, wave (1) concluded at $1,687.20, followed by a corrective pullback in wave (2) that ended at $1,473. Ethereum then resumed its upward trajectory in wave (3), reaching $2,738.90, as illustrated in the one-hour chart below. The subsequent wave (4) correction formed a double-three Elliott Wave structure.

In this correction, wave W declined to $2,478.80, followed by a recovery in wave X to $2,649. The corrective wave Y then completed wave (4) at $2,405.20. From this point, Ethereum has entered wave (5), advancing with an internal five-wave subdivision. Within wave (5), wave 1 peaked at $2,615.40 as a diagonal, with wave 2 retracing to $2,454. As long as Ethereum remains above the wave (4) low of $2,405.20, the outlook favors further gains. Additionally, while the pivot low at $1,753.60 holds, any pullbacks are likely to attract buyers in a 3, 7, or 11-swing pattern, supporting Ethereum’s potential to extend higher in the near term.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) 60-Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart

ETHUSD Elliott Wave Technical Video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

