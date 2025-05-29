Thu, May 29, 2025 @ 05:32 GMT
Silver Wave Analysis

By FxPro

Silver: ⬇️ Sell

  • Silver reversed from resistance level 33.70
  •  Likely to fall to support level 31.70

Silver recently reversed from the resistance level 33.70 (which is the upper border of the sideways price range inside which the price has been trading from April).

The resistance area near the resistance level 33.70 was strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Silver can be expected to fall to the next support level 31.70 (lower border of the active sideways price, which reversed the previous waves a and 2).

http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

