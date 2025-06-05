USD/JPY Analysis: Bears Put Pressure on Key Support

As shown on the USD/JPY chart, the pair is hovering near key support at ¥142.50 per US dollar.

While demand was strong enough at the end of May to lift the exchange rate from this level to a peak around ¥146.00, USD/JPY has once again retreated to the ¥142.50 area.

Why has USD/JPY declined?

On one hand, the US dollar has weakened following disappointing economic data released yesterday. The figures revealed a sharp slowdown in private sector hiring and an unexpected contraction in the US services sector, fuelling concerns over a possible recession.

On the other hand, yen strength is being driven by the Bank of Japan’s apparent willingness to raise interest rates — reaffirmed on Tuesday by Governor Kazuo Ueda — which has reinforced expectations of a tightening cycle.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

In early June, the ¥142.50 level had already shown its role as support (as indicated by the arrow), but it is once again under pressure — a sign of bearish dominance.

Yesterday, sellers broke through local support at ¥143.57, which may now act as resistance.

More US economic data is due on Friday, with key labour market figures set to be released at 15:30 GMT+3. These could potentially trigger a bearish attempt to break below the ¥142.50 level on the USD/JPY chart.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.