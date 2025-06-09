Mon, Jun 09, 2025 @ 17:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Extends Recovery on Brightening Trade Outlook

Bitcoin Extends Recovery on Brightening Trade Outlook

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

BTCUSD rises for the fourth consecutive day, extending recovery from last week’s double rejection just above psychological 100K.

Bitcoin received fresh boost from renewed risk appetite, as markets feel relief on start of US-China trade talks and expect positive outcome, that continues to fuel positive sentiment.

The pair rose over 1.5% until early US session on Monday and hit over 61.8% retracement of pullback from new all-time high (112017) to 100378 (correction low) that further improves near term picture.

Daily MA returned to full bullish setup, with ascending and thickening daily cloud continuing to underpin the action, though a warning from overbought stochastic and 14-d momentum still holding just under the centreline, to be considered.

Dily close above broken Fibo 50% and daily Kijun-sen (106198) is minimum requirement to keep fresh bulls intact for attack at 109270 (Fibo 76.4%) and psychological 110K target in extension.

Res: 108966; 109297; 110000; 110802
Sup: 106572; 106198; 104854; 103162

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.