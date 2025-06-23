GBPUSD Wave Analysis

GBPUSD: ⬆️ Buy

GBPUSD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to the resistance level at 1.3600

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the support level 1.3400 (former resistance from April), lower daily Bollinger Band and 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone continues the active daily uptrend from the start of this year.

GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level at 1.3600 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (5) earlier this month).