Mon, Jul 07, 2025 @ 04:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

  • Bitcoin reversed from long-term resistance level 110000.00
  • Likely to fall to support level 105000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the major long-term resistance level 110000.00 (which has been steadily reversing the price from the start of this year, as can be seen below) – intersecting with the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from the resistance level 110000.00 stopped the previous medium-term impulse wave (3) from the start of June.

Given the strength of the resistance level 110000.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, Bitcoin cryptocurrency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 105000.00 (low of the previous correction (2)).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.