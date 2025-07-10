GBP/USD Hits Two-Week Low as Pressure Mounts

Thu, Jul 10, 2025 @ 13:57 GMT
RoboForex Ltd
By RoboForex Ltd

The GBP/USD pair dropped to 1.3602 on Thursday, marking a two-week low amid a strengthening US dollar and growing concerns over the UK’s public finances.

The sell-off intensified after US President Donald Trump confirmed the imposition of 25% tariffs on goods from 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea, effective 1 August. So far, only the UK and Vietnam have secured exemptions from these new tariffs, which are in addition to existing duties on cars, steel, and aluminium.

London is now scrambling to negotiate a US deal to exclude British steel from the tariffs. Failure to do so could see the rate rise to 50%, posing a severe threat to the UK’s already struggling steel industry.

Further pressure on the pound came from a bleak forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), warning that public debt could exceed 270% of GDP by the early 2070s. Key drivers include an ageing population, rising healthcare and pension costs, and heightened geopolitical tensions, which may necessitate increased defence spending – adding further uncertainty to the UK’s long-term fiscal stability.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD

H4 Chart:

  • The pair completed a downward wave to 1.3525, followed by a recovery to 1.3590
  • Today, we anticipate a narrow consolidation range near this level
  • A breakout upwards could extend the correction to 1.3657, after which a fresh decline towards 1.3520 is expected, with a longer-term target at 1.3465
  • MACD confirmation: The signal line remains below zero, indicating a firm downward trend

H1 Chart:

  • The market has finished a correction to 1.3590, with consolidation now forming
  • An upward breakout may push the pair towards 1.3656, but a subsequent drop to at least 1.3520 is likely
  • Stochastic confirmation: the signal line is below 80, trending downward towards 20.

Conclusion

The GBP/USD remains under downward pressure, with fundamental and technical factors aligning for further weakness. A short-term correction is possible, but the broader trend suggests additional declines ahead.

RoboForex Ltd
RoboForex Ltd is a reputable financial brokerage company that has been operating since 2009. It provides reliable access to the largest financial markets with competitive conditions.

