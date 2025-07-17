Ethereum (ETHUSD) Elliott Wave : Bullish Sequences Point to Further Rally

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article, we are going to present Elliott Wave charts of Ethereum ETHUSD . As our members know, ETHUSD has been showing impulsive bullish sequences in the cycle from the 2,115.6 low, pointing to further strength ahead. We have been calling for a rally in ETHUSD since the beginning of July, based on the higher high bullish sequences the crypto was forming.

ETHUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 07.03.2025

The current analysis suggests that ETHUSD is trading within the cycle from the 2,115.6 low. The price structure is showing higher high bullish sequences. Intraday pullback 2 is counted as completed at the 2,377.5 low. While price stays above that level, we expect further strength in the crypto, within wave 3 red.

As Elliott Wave practitioners know, wave 3 is usually the strongest wave in an impulsive sequence and often reaches the 1.618–2.618 Fibonacci extension of wave 1. In this case, that projects potential targets in the 3,036.5–3,441.1 area.

ETHUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 07.11.2025

The crypto held above the 2,377.5 low and continued to rally, as expected. The price made a break toward new highs. We do not recommend selling the crypto at this time and favor the long side. Ethereum is reaching our proposed target at 3,036.5–3,441.1 area and should ideally keep trading higher within that zone in upcoming days.