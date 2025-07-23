Bitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

Bitcoin reversed from support level 116065.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 122775.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the key support level 116065.00, which also stopped the earlier minor correction 2 at the start of June.

The support level 116065.00 was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily up channel from June and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 122775.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1).