Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

  • Bitcoin reversed from support level 116065.00
  •  Likely to rise to resistance level 122775.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the key support level 116065.00, which also stopped the earlier minor correction 2 at the start of June.

The support level 116065.00 was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily up channel from June and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 122775.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

