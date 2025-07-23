USD/JPY Falls as Japan and US Reach Trade Agreement

The USD/JPY pair dropped to 146.91 on Wednesday, marking a one-week low, following news that the US and Japan have finalised a trade deal.

US President Donald Trump announced that the agreement will impose a 15% tariff on Japanese exports to the US. Additionally, Japan has committed to investing $550 billion into the US economy while granting American goods greater access to key sectors of its domestic market.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed his awareness of the negotiations but refrained from disclosing specifics, stressing his commitment to protecting “national interests.” Japanese media reports suggest Ishiba may consider resigning depending on the outcome of the tariff discussions.

Political uncertainty in Japan has intensified after the ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house of parliament last weekend. This comes amid mounting pressure from US trade policy, further destabilising the yen’s position.

The combination of domestic political instability and external economic pressures has disrupted the yen’s typical role as a safe-haven asset, leaving the currency vulnerable to further fluctuations.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, USD/JPY continues to consolidate around 147.07, with the range now extending downward to 146.20. The pair has retested 147.07 from above today, and we anticipate another potential decline toward 145.05, with a further downside target at 144.60. This bearish scenario is supported by the MACD indicator, where the signal line remains below zero and points firmly downward.

H1 Chart:

On the H1 chart, USD/JPY is forming a consolidation range near 147.07. We expect a possible upward extension to 147.37 before another drop toward 146.30. A downward breakout from this range could open the path for a deeper decline to 145.05. This outlook is reinforced by the Stochastic oscillator, with its signal line below 80 and trending downward.

Conclusion

The USD/JPY pair remains under pressure amid trade-related developments and political uncertainty in Japan. Traders should monitor key support levels (145.05, 144.60) for potential bearish continuation, while any recovery above 147.37 could signal a short-term rebound.