Tue, Aug 26, 2025 @ 15:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index (DXY) Elliott Wave Outlook: Bearish Impulse Aims for 97.3

Dollar Index (DXY) Elliott Wave Outlook: Bearish Impulse Aims for 97.3

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The Dollar Index (DXY) displays a bearish sequence with lower lows since its August 1, 2025 peak, signaling further downside. The decline from this high unfolds as a five-wave impulsive Elliott Wave structure. From the August 1 top, wave ((i)) concluded at 98.6, followed by a wave ((ii)) rally peaking at 99.07. The Index then dropped in wave ((iii)) to 97.94, with a corrective wave ((iv)) reaching 98.67. The final leg, wave ((v)), completed at 97.62, marking the end of wave 1 in a higher degree.

A corrective wave 2 emerged as a double three Elliott Wave pattern. From the wave 1 low, wave ((w)) climbed to 98.32, followed by a pullback in wave ((x)) to 97.72. The subsequent wave ((y)) peaked at 98.83, finalizing wave 2. The Index has since resumed its decline in wave 3, structured as another five-wave sequence in a lesser degree. From the wave 2 high, wave ((i)) fell to 97.55, and a wave ((ii)) rally reached 98.54. As long as the pivot at 98.83 holds, the DXY should extend lower, targeting 97.3 in the near term. Traders should monitor this pivot for confirmation of the bearish trend.

Dollar Index (DXY) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

DXY – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.