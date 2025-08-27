Wed, Aug 27, 2025 @ 05:45 GMT
Bitcoin Correction Worsens, Is a Bigger Drop Now on Horizon?

Bitcoin Correction Worsens, Is a Bigger Drop Now on Horizon?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin corrected gains and traded below the $112,000 support.
  • BTC/USD now faces resistance near a bearish trend line at $115,500 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum is consolidating gains above the $4,250 support.
  • XRP price is showing a few bearish signs below $3.00.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $112,500 against the US Dollar. BTC even declined below $110,000 before the bulls appeared.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price tested the $108,650 zone and is currently consolidating losses. If there is a recovery wave, the price could face resistance near $112,000 and the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $117,407 swing high to the $108,637 low.

The next key resistance is $114,000 or the 61.8% Fib retracement. The main hurdle is now forming near a bearish trend line at $115,500 on the same chart. It coincides with the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

A successful close above $115,500 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $118,000 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $120,000.

Immediate support is $108,500. A downside break below $108,500 might send BTC toward the $106,500 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $103,200 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, the price traded to a new all-time high close to $5,000, and it is now consolidating gains above $4,250.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change.
  • MBA Mortgage Applications.
Titan FX
Titan FX
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

