USD/JPY Rejected Again – Will Key Support Hold or Break?

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar attempted a fresh increase above 148.00 against the Japanese Yen. However, USD/JPY failed near 148.00 and trimmed some gains.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair faced rejection and declined below 148.00. There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 146.30 swing low to the 148.16 high. The pair is now back below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the downside, immediate support is 147.00. The next key area of interest might be near the 76.4% Fib retracement level at 146.75. Any more losses could send the pair toward 146.20.

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 148.00 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at 148.00. The first major hurdle for the bulls could be 148.20. A close above 148.20 could set the pace for another increase.

In the stated case, the pair could rise toward 148.50, above which the bulls could aim for a move toward 149.20. Any more upsides could send the pair toward 150.00.

