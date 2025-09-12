Fri, Sep 12, 2025 @ 05:17 GMT
USD/JPY Rejected Again – Will Key Support Hold or Break?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • USD/JPY struggled to continue higher above 148.20 and reacted to the downside.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at 148.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin recovered some losses and climbed above $115,000.
  • AUD/USD extended gains and traded above the 0.6620 resistance.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

The US Dollar attempted a fresh increase above 148.00 against the Japanese Yen. However, USD/JPY failed near 148.00 and trimmed some gains.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair faced rejection and declined below 148.00. There was a move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 146.30 swing low to the 148.16 high. The pair is now back below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

On the downside, immediate support is 147.00. The next key area of interest might be near the 76.4% Fib retracement level at 146.75. Any more losses could send the pair toward 146.20.

On the upside, the pair could face resistance near the 148.00 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance at 148.00. The first major hurdle for the bulls could be 148.20. A close above 148.20 could set the pace for another increase.

In the stated case, the pair could rise toward 148.50, above which the bulls could aim for a move toward 149.20. Any more upsides could send the pair toward 150.00.

Looking at Bitcoin, the bulls came into action and they were able to push the price above the $115,000 resistance zone.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • UK GDP for July 2025 (MoM) – Forecast 0%, versus +0.4% previous.
  • Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for Sep 2025 (Prelim) – Forecast 58.0, versus 58.2 previous.
