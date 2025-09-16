Gold Wave Analysis

Tue, Sep 16, 2025 @ 02:54 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

  • Gold broke resistance area
  • Likely to rise to resistance levels 3700.00 and 3800.00

Gold recently broke the resistance area between the key resistance level 3500.00 (which stopped the sharp impulse wave 1 in April) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the medium-term impulse wave 3 from the start of May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3700.00 – followed by 3800.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).

