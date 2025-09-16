Gold Wave Analysis

Gold: ⬆️ Buy

Gold broke resistance area

Likely to rise to resistance levels 3700.00 and 3800.00

Gold recently broke the resistance area between the key resistance level 3500.00 (which stopped the sharp impulse wave 1 in April) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii of the medium-term impulse wave 3 from the start of May.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Gold can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 3700.00 – followed by 3800.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3).