Mon, Sep 22, 2025 @ 15:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisA Terrible Start to the Week for Cryptocurrency Market

A Terrible Start to the Week for Cryptocurrency Market

FXOpen
By FXOpen

This morning (without any clear catalyst) the cryptocurrency market has shown an extremely worrying dynamic – primarily affecting altcoins. Within just a few hours, the following declines were recorded (approximate figures):

→ BTC/USD: down 2.5%;

→ ETH/USD: на 7%;

→ DOGE/USD: на 10%.

It is possible that market participants were readjusting their positions after the weekend, assessing the impact of recent central bank decisions, including the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. At the same time, the excessive use of leverage – a common feature of crypto markets – may have triggered cascading long liquidations. Will the decline continue?

Technical Analysis of the BTC/USD Chart

On 11 September, while analysing Bitcoin’s chart, we updated the long-term blue channel and suggested that:

→ Bitcoin’s price remains in a corrective phase (highlighted by the red channel) within the broader global uptrend, with a bull flag pattern forming;

→ bulls are still dominant, though their momentum could be weakening.

Against this backdrop, today’s decline appears to be the result of insufficient bullish momentum to break through the upper boundary of the flag and resume growth within the blue channel.

Resistance was provided by the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci zone, plotted from the bearish impulse A→B.

What followed was a weak rebound (a dead cat bounce pattern) from the lower boundary of the September upward trajectory (as indicated by the arrow), confirming the fading strength of buyers. Further declines accompanied by expanding bearish candles and higher volumes are a textbook sign of imbalance in favour of sellers.

Therefore, we have grounds to conclude that:

→ bears have forcefully asserted control over the psychological $115k level;

→ bulls are retreating towards the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel.

Given the above, we could assume that over the next 1–3 weeks the BTC/USD rate may consolidate within a broad zone, forming an S-R triangle.

FXOpen offers the world’s most popular cryptocurrency CFDs*, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Floating spreads, 1:2 leverage — at your service. Open your trading account now or learn more about crypto CFD trading with FXOpen.

*Important: At FXOpen UK, Cryptocurrency trading via CFDs is only available to our Professional clients. They are not available for trading by Retail clients. To find out more information about how this may affect you, please get in touch with our team.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.