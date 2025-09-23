Bitcoin Retreats – Market Fears More Pain If Key Level Fails

Key Highlights

Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $118,000 region.

BTC/USD traded below a major bullish trend line with support at $115,800 on the 4-hour chart.

Ethereum also trimmed some gains and tested $4,050.

XRP price struggled above $3.120 and settled below $3.00.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price failed to extend gains above $118,000 against the US Dollar. BTC reacted to the downside and traded below the $115,000 support.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price declined sharply below a major bullish trend line with support at $115,800. There was a clear move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $107,234 swing low to the $117,933 high.

The pair settled below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and spiked below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). Immediate support is $112,000. A downside break below $112,000 might send BTC toward the $110,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $107,500 support zone.

On the upside, the price now faces resistance near the $113,800 level. The main hurdle is now forming near $115,000 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A successful close above $115,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $116,500 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $118,000.

Looking at Ethereum, the price reacted to the downside below $4,200 and might extend losses toward the $3,880 support.

Today’s Key Economic Releases