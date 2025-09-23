Tue, Sep 23, 2025 @ 07:32 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Retreats – Market Fears More Pain If Key Level Fails

Bitcoin Retreats – Market Fears More Pain If Key Level Fails

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $118,000 region.
  • BTC/USD traded below a major bullish trend line with support at $115,800 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum also trimmed some gains and tested $4,050.
  • XRP price struggled above $3.120 and settled below $3.00.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price failed to extend gains above $118,000 against the US Dollar. BTC reacted to the downside and traded below the $115,000 support.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price declined sharply below a major bullish trend line with support at $115,800. There was a clear move below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $107,234 swing low to the $117,933 high.

The pair settled below the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and spiked below the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). Immediate support is $112,000. A downside break below $112,000 might send BTC toward the $110,000 support. Any more losses might send the price toward the $107,500 support zone.

On the upside, the price now faces resistance near the $113,800 level. The main hurdle is now forming near $115,000 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

A successful close above $115,000 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $116,500 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $118,000.

Looking at Ethereum, the price reacted to the downside below $4,200 and might extend losses toward the $3,880 support.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • ECB’s Nagel speech.
  • Fed’s Barkin speech.
  • Fed’s Hammack speech.
  • Fed’s Miran speech.
  • BoE’s Governor Bailey speech.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.