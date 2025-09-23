EUR/USD Extends Gains as US Dollar Weakens on Fed Uncertainty and Shutdown Fears

The EUR/USD pair advanced to 1.1804 on Tuesday, marking a second consecutive day of gains. The US dollar faced sustained pressure as markets digested mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials regarding the interest rate outlook.

Several Fed members advocated for caution on further easing, pointing to signs of stabilising inflation. However, this stance was countered by new Governing Council member Stephen Miran, who warned that the central bank may be underestimating current policy tightness and risks damaging the labour market without more decisive rate cuts.

Investors are now focused on the upcoming release of the PCE price index on Friday – the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – which is expected to provide critical guidance for future monetary policy.

Adding to the market’s unease are the ongoing US congressional budget negotiations. Lawmakers are working to avert a potential government shutdown by the 30 September deadline, creating a fresh layer of uncertainty.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD

H4 Chart:

On the H4 chart, EUR/USD completed a decline to 1.1727, followed by a correction to 1.1818. The current expectation is for a resumption of the downward move towards an initial target of 1.1704. Upon reaching this level, a subsequent rebound towards 1.1800 is anticipated. This bearish scenario is technically supported by the MACD indicator, whose signal line is around the zero line and pointing decisively downwards.

H1 Chart:

The H1 chart shows the pair completed its descent to 1.1727 and is now forming a corrective structure. Today’s price action has created an upward move towards 1.1818. From here, we expect a decline to 1.1777. A further rise to 1.1824 could then unfold, completing the corrective phase and setting the stage for a new downward wave targeting 1.1704. This outlook is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator, with its signal line currently below 50 and falling sharply towards 20.

Conclusion

While the euro is capitalising on a weaker dollar driven by divergent Fed commentary and political risks, the technical structure suggests the upside may be limited. The broader trend appears poised for a resumption of declines, contingent on the key PCE data and developments in Washington.