Tue, Sep 30, 2025 @ 14:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver (XAG/USD): Minor Mean Reversion Decline in Progress Below US$47.17

Silver (XAG/USD): Minor Mean Reversion Decline in Progress Below US$47.17

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

Key takeaways

  • Silver’s stellar run: XAG/USD surged 16.1% in September and 27.5% in Q3 2025, marking its strongest quarter since Q3 2020.
  • Short-term pullback risk: Price stalled at US$47.17 resistance with bearish RSI divergence, signalling potential mean reversion decline.
  • Upside scenario: A breakout above US$47.17 could extend gains toward US$48.14/49.45 in the near term.

Silver (XAG/USD) has delivered a stellar performance, surging 16.1% month-to-date and 27.5% in Q3 as of 30 September 2025, its strongest quarterly gain since Q3 2020.

Over the same period, Silver has outpaced Gold (XAU/USD), which posted comparatively smaller advances of 10.4% month-to-date and 15.5% for the quarter.

Let’s now focus on the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days), key elements, and key levels to watch on Silver (XAG/USD) from a technical analysis perspective.

Fig. 1: Silver (XAG/USD) minor trend as of 30 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Fig. 2: Silver (XAG/USD) long-term trend as of 30 Sep 2025 (Source: TradingView)

Preferred trend bias (1-3 days)

Potential minor mean reversion decline in progress for Silver (XAG/USD) within its medium-term uptrend phase.

Bearish bias below US$47.17 short-term pivotal resistance for a potential drop towards the intermediate supports at 45.22, 43.75, and 43.10/42.95 (also the 20-day moving average).

Key elements

  • The price actions of Silver (XAG/USD) have oscillated within a medium-term ascending channel in place since the 20 August 2025 low and continued to trade above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (see Fig. 1).
  • The recent push-up seen in Silver (XAG/USD) on Monday, 29 September 2025, has stalled at the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel at the US$47.17 level, which confluences with a Fibonacci extension (see Fig. 1).
  • The hourly RSI momentum indicator of Silver (XAG/USD) has flashed out a bearish divergence condition at its overbought region (above the 70 level) before its exit from it, which increases the odds of a minor mean reversion decline scenario (see Fig. 1).

Alternative trend bias (1 to 3 weeks)

A clearance above the US$47.17 key short-term resistance for Silver (XAG/USD) invalidates the bearish tone for a continuation of the bullish impulsive up move sequence for the next intermediate resistances to come in at 48.14, 48.90 and 49.45.

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.