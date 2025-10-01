Gold (XAUUSD) Soars to All-Time Highs: Elliott Wave Outlook and Next Target

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 @ 08:45 GMT
Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

The short-term Elliott Wave analysis for Gold (XAUUSD) indicates that the cycle starting from the September 18, 2025 low is unfolding as a five-wave impulse. From that low, wave (i) advanced to $3647.32, followed by a corrective wave (ii) that concluded at $3631.94. Gold then surged in wave (iii) to $3759.16, with a subsequent dip in wave (iv) ending at $3736.45. The final leg, wave (v), peaked at $3791.08, completing wave ((i)) on a higher degree.

A corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) reached $3716.41, unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. From the wave ((i)) high, wave (a) declined to $3750.29, wave (b) rallied to $3779.41, and wave (c) dropped to $3716.41, finalizing wave ((ii)). Gold has since resumed its upward trajectory in wave ((iii)), reaching $3871.73, with a minor pullback in wave ((iv)) concluding at $3792.88. As long as the pivot at $3716.41 remains intact, expect Gold to continue its ascent.

Gold (XAUUSD) – 60 Minute Elliott Wave Technical Chart:

XAUUSD – Elliott Wave Technical Video:

