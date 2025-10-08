Wed, Oct 08, 2025 @ 01:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBitcoin Wave Analysis

Bitcoin Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

Bitcoin: ⬇️ Sell

  • Bitcoin reversed from the resistance zone
  • Likely to fall to support level 117620.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the key resistance level 123240.00 (former strong resistance from July and August) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier short-term impulse wave 3 from the end of September.

Given the strength of the resistance level 123240.00 and the overbought daily Stochastic, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 117620.00 (former top of wave 1 from September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.