Fri, Oct 10, 2025 @ 02:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Forecast for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) – Don’t Miss the Buyers Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) – Don’t Miss the Buyers Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Hello traders. As our members know, we’ve been long in BTCUSD . The crypto has made a solid rally toward new all-time highs, gaining more than 20% since our entry on the June 22nd. In this technical article, we are going to present short term Elliott Wave forecast of Bitcoin.

BTCUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.07.2025

The current view suggests that Bitcoin is undergoing a correction against the 108,739 low. The cycle from that low unfolded in a clear 5-wave structure, completing at 126,237. While below this high, we expect to see a 3-wave pullback in wave 4 red before the next rally resumes.

BTCUSD Elliott Wave 1 Hour Chart 10.09.2025

The pullback unfolded in 5 waves down from the peak, which is considered the first ((a)) leg of a potential Zigzag pattern. This was followed by a 3-wave bounce in the ((b)) leg. While below 124,203, we consider wave ((b)) complete and are now calling for a move lower in wave ((c)), targeting the 118,681–115,250 area (buying zone). In this area, we expect buyers to appear for either a further rally or at least a 3-wave bounce.

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.