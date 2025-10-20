BTCUSD: Recovery Extends into Second Straight Day But Risk of Stall Under Daily Cloud Persists

BTCUSD recovery extends into second straight day and cracks 111K barrier, following another strong downside rejection (Friday’s spike to 103500 zone and short-lived break below ascending 200DMA).

Double weekly candle with long tail added to recovery prospects, along with revived risk aversion and signals of potential easing of tensions between the US and China that would contribute to stronger short squeeze.

However, optimism is likely to be limited as daily studies remain in predominantly bearish configuration (strong negative momentum / MA’s mainly in bearish setup / thickening daily cloud above the price weighs).

Also, gold recovery from $4200 zone (where Friday’s 2% pullback found firm ground) picked up and rose above $4300 that may deflate Bitcoin’s recovery and contribute to formation of dead cat bounce bearish continuation pattern on daily chart.

Broken 110K level marks solid support, loss of which would soften near-term structure and generate initial signals of recovery stall, with dip below 107K /106K needed to confirm and open way for retest recent spike lows at 103K zone and unmask psychological 100K level.

Conversely, daily close above 110K to keep near-term action biased higher, with sustained break above 111K to strengthen near-term structure, although it will be a tough job to clear key barrier, presented by daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 112960 and 115900), break of which is needed to bring bulls fully in play.

Res: 111700; 112960; 113854; 115900

Sup: 110000, 109466; 108527; 106750