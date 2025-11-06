Gold Price Surges Above $4,000

As the chart shows, XAU/USD climbed above the $4,000 mark today, a move likely driven by:

→ Weakness in the US dollar index – or a pullback from the resistance level discussed in yesterday’s DXY analysis.

→ Concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown – according to media reports, one consequence has been that American airlines began limiting ticket sales in November.

Technical Analysis of XAU/USD

On 28 October, our analysis of gold price movements showed the following:

→ We constructed an ascending channel (marked in blue), illustrating the metal’s remarkable rally from its August low.

→ We suggested that the developing pullback might target the QL line, reinforced by the round-number support at $3,900.

This support zone successfully held, forming a local bottom at point B, after which the price entered a period of consolidation, resembling a symmetrical triangle pattern.

Notably, gold has today broken upward through this triangle (outlined in black). In the broader context, this breakout represents a strong signal from the bulls, suggesting a possible resumption of the 2025 uptrend.

If buying momentum continues, their strength may be tested by:

→ Resistance at $4,045;

→ Resistance near $4,150, which aligns with the 50% retracement of the A→B decline and has previously acted as a reversal zone for XAU/USD.

