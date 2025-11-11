Bitcoin’s Relief Rally Faces Resistance — Could the Bounce Be Short-Lived?

Tue, Nov 11, 2025 @ 09:51 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin started a recovery wave above $103,500 and $105,000.
  • BTC/USD cleared a key bearish trend line with resistance at $104,000 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Ethereum also started a decent increase above $3,400.
  • XRP price climbed above $2.50 to move into a positive zone.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price found support near $98,500 and started a recovery wave against the US Dollar. BTC climbed above $102,000 and $103,500 to enter a short-term positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the price surpassed the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $126,279 swing high to the $103,447 low. During the increase, the price broke a key contracting triangle with resistance at $112,900.

BTC settled above $113,000, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). If the price extends gains, it could face resistance at $116,500.

The main hurdle is now forming near $117,550 and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $126,279 swing high to the $103,447 low. A successful close above $117,550 might start another steady increase. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise toward the $118,800 level. Any more gains might call for a test of $120,000.

Immediate support sits at $112,200. A downside break below $112,200 might start another decline. The next major support is $111,500. Any more losses might call for an extended decline toward the $108,800 support zone.

Looking at Ethereum, the price was able to follow Bitcoin and climbed above the $4,000 resistance region.

Today’s Key Economic Releases

  • UK Claimant Count Change for Oct 2025 – Forecast 20.3K, versus 25.8K previous.
  • UK ILO Unemployment Rate for Sep 2025 (3M) – Forecast 4.9%, versus 4.8% previous.
  • US NFIB Business Optimism Index for Oct 2025 – Forecast 98.3, versus 98.8 previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

