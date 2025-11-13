CHFJPY Wave Analysis

CHFJPY: ⬆️ Buy

CHFJPY broke pivotal resistance level 192.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 196.00

CHFJPY currency pair recently broke above the pivotal resistance level 192.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave (1), as can be seen from the daily CHFJPY chart below).

The breakout of the resistance level 192.00 accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3) from the start of November.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, CHFJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 196.00 (coinciding with the resistance trendlines of the two up channels from October and May).