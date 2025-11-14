Fri, Nov 14, 2025 @ 11:01 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Analysis: Spot Silver (XAGUSD) Targeting Fresh All-Time Highs

Elliott Wave Analysis: Spot Silver (XAGUSD) Targeting Fresh All-Time Highs

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Spot Silver (XAGUSD) has mounted a notable recovery following the sharp decline from its all-time high of $54.46 to the $45.40 low registered on 28 October. We interpret this decline as the completion of wave (4) within the broader impulsive structure. While the metal has yet to decisively break above the $54.46 high to fully negate the possibility of a double correction, it currently trades just a few cents below that threshold. Given this proximity, the likelihood of a double correction at this stage appears minimal.

From the wave (4) low, price action has unfolded as a nesting five-wave impulsive sequence. Wave ((i)) concluded at $48.45, followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) that ended at $47.22. The advance resumed with wave ((iii)) reaching $49.14, while wave ((iv)) retraced modestly to $48.65. The final leg, wave ((v)), terminated at $49.36, thereby completing wave 1 of a higher degree.

Subsequently, a corrective wave 2 developed as a zigzag structure, bottoming at $46.86. The metal has since resumed its ascent in another impulsive nest. From wave 2, wave ((i)) peaked at $54.39. A pullback in wave ((ii)) is currently underway, correcting the cycle from the 5 November low. In the near term, as long as the $45.40 pivot remains intact, dips are expected to attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further upside potential.

Spot Silver (XAGUSD) 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 11.14.2025

XAGUSD Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.