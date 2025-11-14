Elliott Wave Analysis: Spot Silver (XAGUSD) Targeting Fresh All-Time Highs

Spot Silver (XAGUSD) has mounted a notable recovery following the sharp decline from its all-time high of $54.46 to the $45.40 low registered on 28 October. We interpret this decline as the completion of wave (4) within the broader impulsive structure. While the metal has yet to decisively break above the $54.46 high to fully negate the possibility of a double correction, it currently trades just a few cents below that threshold. Given this proximity, the likelihood of a double correction at this stage appears minimal.

From the wave (4) low, price action has unfolded as a nesting five-wave impulsive sequence. Wave ((i)) concluded at $48.45, followed by a corrective pullback in wave ((ii)) that ended at $47.22. The advance resumed with wave ((iii)) reaching $49.14, while wave ((iv)) retraced modestly to $48.65. The final leg, wave ((v)), terminated at $49.36, thereby completing wave 1 of a higher degree.

Subsequently, a corrective wave 2 developed as a zigzag structure, bottoming at $46.86. The metal has since resumed its ascent in another impulsive nest. From wave 2, wave ((i)) peaked at $54.39. A pullback in wave ((ii)) is currently underway, correcting the cycle from the 5 November low. In the near term, as long as the $45.40 pivot remains intact, dips are expected to attract buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swings, supporting further upside potential.

Spot Silver (XAGUSD) 1-Hour Elliott Wave Chart From 11.14.2025

