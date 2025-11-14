BTCUSD Extends Steep Fall Well Below Psychological 100K Support

Fri, Nov 14, 2025 @ 15:28 GMT
BTCUSD holds in a steep descend for the fourth consecutive, with strong acceleration lower on Thursday / early Friday, being sparked by fresh sales of risky assets.

Traders remain concerned about lack of economic data following the longest US government shutdown in history and moved into risk-off mode, until getting clearer picture.

Bitcoin broke through key supports at 100340 and 100K (50% of 74389/126299 rally / psychological) and extended below June 22 low (98182), to test levels under 96K and hit the lowest since early May.

Bears eye next targets at 94219 (Fibo 61.8%) and 93203 (top of ascending weekly Ichimoku cloud, though price adjustment to be anticipated as daily studies are getting oversold.

The latest drop completed a bearish failure swing pattern on daily chart, adding to negative signals from firmly bearish daily technical studies (14-d descends deep into negative territory/ MA’s in full bearish setup, with converging 55/200DMA’s on track to form death-cross.

Broken supports at 101370 and 100K (55WMA / psychological) reverted to resistances which should ideally cap upticks, with close below these levels to keep bears intact.

Res: 98870; 100000; 101370; 102080
Sup: 95800; 94219; 93203; 92800

