Thu, Nov 27, 2025 @ 07:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

  • USDCAD reversed from resistance area
  • Likely to fall to support level 1.3975

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 1.4125 (which has been reversing the price from April), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.4125, USDCAD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3975 (low of the previous correction 2).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.