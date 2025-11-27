USDCAD Wave Analysis

USDCAD: ⬇️ Sell

USDCAD reversed from resistance area

Likely to fall to support level 1.3975

USDCAD currency pair recently reversed from resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 1.4125 (which has been reversing the price from April), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from January.

The downward reversal from this resistance area stopped the previous impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the strength of the resistance level 1.4125, USDCAD can be expected to fall to the next support level 1.3975 (low of the previous correction 2).