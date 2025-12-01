Silver Wave Analysis

Silver: ⬆️ Buy

Silver broke key resistance level 54.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 58.00

Silver recently broke the resistance zone between the key resistance level 54.00 (which stopped the previous sharp impulse wave (5) in October) and the resistance trendline of the ascending triangle from October.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active intermediate impulse wave (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 58.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).