Nasdaq-100 Wave Analysis

Nasdaq-100 index: ⬆️ Buy

Nasdaq-100 broke resistance zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.3000

Nasdaq-100 index recently broke the resistance zone between the round resistance level 25000.00 and the resistance trendline of the daily down channel from October (which encloses the previous primary ABC correction 2).

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 1 of the intermediate impulse wave (1) from November.

Given strong daily uptrend, Nasdaq-100 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 26250.00 (former top of wave (5) from October).