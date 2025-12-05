Gold Price Analysis: Market Awaits Key Updates

The ADX indicator on the 4-hour XAU/USD chart has dropped to a multi-month low, signalling the absence of a clear trend.

At the same time, a technical assessment of price movements allows for the construction of a symmetrical triangle pattern with a central axis around $4,205 — indicating that the current price reflects an equal balance of major drivers, including:

→ Weakening conditions in the US labour market. According to media reports, ADP recorded an unexpected decline of 32,000 private-sector jobs, while Challenger reported 71,000 layoffs in November, bringing the total number of job cuts since the start of the year close to 1.17 million.

→ Rumours that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett may replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in May — a development that has strengthened expectations of more aggressive policy easing in 2026.

It is worth noting that on 1 December, gold briefly rose above the November high — a move that coincided with silver reaching an all-time record (as suggested in our analysis on 27 November). However, the bulls failed to hold the price above $4,245, indicating a lack of sufficient buying interest. It appears that traders require stronger justification to purchase gold at such elevated levels.

Most likely, market participants have adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead of key releases:

→ Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data for September, whose publication was delayed by the shutdown;

→ Next week’s FOMC decision (10 December).

Although the market currently appears balanced, XAU/USD may be functioning like a “compressed spring”. Be prepared for bursts of volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.