Thu, Dec 11, 2025 @ 06:26 GMT
GBP/USD Takes Off After Fed Move—Is More Dollar Weakness Ahead?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD gained pace for a move above the 1.3350 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.3325 on the 4-hour chart.
  • EUR/USD rallied above 1.1650 and 1.1680.
  • USD/JPY saw a bearish reaction after the Fed rate cut of 0.25%.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound started a strong increase above 1.3320 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD even cleared the 1.3350 barrier to enter a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above the 1.3350 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). A high was formed at 1.3392, and the pair is now consolidating gains.

There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3325. Immediate resistance sits near 1.3390. The first key hurdle is seen near 1.3400.

A close above 1.3400 could open the doors for a move toward 1.3450. Any more gains could set the pace for a steady increase toward 1.3500. On the downside, there is key support at 1.3340 and the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3287 swing low to the 1.3392 high.

The next support is 1.3325 and the trend line. A close below 1.3325 could open the doors for a test of 1.3280. The main support sits near the confluence zone at 1.3220, and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour).

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair gained pace for a strong increase and was able to clear the 1.1680 resistance zone.

Upcoming Key Economic Events:

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 220K, versus 191K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

